Adam Cole Shows Support for Xavier Woods in King of the Ring Tournament

– As noted, Xavier Woods defeated Jinder Mahal in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament on last night’s WWE Raw to advance to the finals. He faces Finn Balor on Thursday at WWE Crown Jewel 2021. After the win, AEW star and former WWE NXT talent Adam Cole showed his support for Xavier Woods on social media, being a former member of DaParty for UpUpDownDown.

Another DaParty member, Cesaro, also expressed his support for Woods on Twitter, which you can see below. Balor vs. Woods in the King of the Ring finals will take place at Crown Jewel, along with the finals of the Queen’s Crown tournament.

WWE Crown Jewel is set for Thursday, October 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.