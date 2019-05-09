Adam Cole Says His NXT Title Match With Johnny Gargano Was Very Special, Claims The Undisputed Era Will Pull Through Current Problems

– WWE.com recently interviewed NXT Superstar Adam Cole, who spoke on various topics, including the current dissension within The Undisputed Era. Below are some highlights.

Adam Cole on working independent shows after joining NXT: “Since joining NXT, to be able to come back and do some independent shows, specifically EVOLVE, has been really cool for me. For people who haven’t been following my entire career, the independents are where my heart is, where I got my start, and where I made a name for myself. They gave me the ability to travel overseas and do a lot of really incredible things. More importantly, the two guys that I’m getting to step into the ring with [this weekend] are two of the most talented guys on the independents.”

“Austin Theory is a guy I haven’t really faced before, but he’s just a bundle of talent. He’s got a big mouth, but he’s got talent. As for AR Fox, I think I first wrestled him in 2009 at CZW. He was a rival of mine when I first started making a name for myself as the CZW Junior Heavyweight Champion. We had some really competitive matches, so I’m excited to get the chance to step in the ring with him again, considering it’s been so long. He’s gotten better, I’ve gotten better – it’s going to be a great weekend. Another cool thing about these EVOLVE shows is that we do a meet-and-greet before both events. I’ll get a chance to meet everybody, sign some autographs and take some pictures. That last time I was at EVOLVE, I got the chance to meet hundreds of fans, and it was so awesome to chat with them and see how long they’ve been following me. Promotions like EVOLVE have these fanbases that are so passionate about wrestling. People who are fans of mine know that I eat, sleep and breathe wrestling. To get to come to these events and meet these people and see these guys from these rosters, who are working their tails off, honing their game, getting better every time I see them, it’s very cool. I have a connection and will always have a connection to the independents. EVOLVE is one of the hottest promotions in the United States, and I’m excited to come back.”

Cole on his NXT title match against Johnny Gargano: “With the exception of the outcome, it was special for sure. Brooklyn, specifically, is very near and dear to my heart. It’s where I made my debut in NXT, so to be able to finally get that NXT Championship match at a TakeOver was really cool. Gargano is another guy that I’ve had a long and storied history with. We got the chance for the first time to wrestle each other at arguably the biggest NXT event that we’ve ever had, and I think we had more eyes on us than ever before. Me and Johnny brought our energy, but those fans brought their energy, too. In turn, that created a really special night, making a match that I think people are going to remember for a really long time.”

Adam Cole on if there’s a split happening with The Undisputed Era: “Let me put it to you this way: When you have brothers, you cannot change the fact that that person is your brother. Sometimes you fight, argue or choose to not have any relationship with a brother anymore. Sometimes you work through it and your relationship grows stronger. I stand by the fact that The Undisputed ERA is not just a wrestling faction, we’re a brotherhood. We’re guys who’ve known each other since our careers started. We’ve traveled up and down the road together, we’ve shared plenty of important moments. So whether we’re able to work through this is another question that I don’t know if I can answer, but I know where I stand on The Undisputed ERA. I know how I feel about The Undisputed ERA. If this brotherhood is as strong as I think it is, we’ll pull through and prove that we come back stronger than ever.”