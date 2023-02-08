Adam Cole Spoke To Bryan Danielson While Recovering From Concussions

In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio (via Fightful), Adam Cole said that he spoke to Bryan Danielson while he was out due to multiple concussions last year. Danielson also has a history of concussions but was able to work his way back to the ring and still wrestles today. Here are highlights:

On talking with Bryan Danielson: “I did. I briefly talked to him, and he obviously has a ton of information regarding that entire process. He was very helpful, very giving with information, just wanted to make sure that I was doing some of the right things to get back and feel healthy. He was great.”

On Danielson still wrestling after serious concussions: “That was incredibly motivating. I know me and Bryan’s situations were, obviously there’s some similarities, but they were also very different, all at the same time. But it was motivating to me to think, ‘Okay, he was told, “You are not gonna step into a ring again. It’s just not gonna happen.” Then Bryan did everything he possibly could to get to a point where now a bunch of doctors are saying, ‘Yeah, you’re good to go. You’re ready to go.’ He’s proven that now, week after week, just having absolutely incredible matches. So yeah, Bryan was very helpful.”