Notes On Adam Cole’s Status Following Injury Announcement

Adam Cole announced that he was injured on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and a new report has some details on his status. As reported, Cole announced that he broke his ankle in three places at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam and will be undergoing surgery. There have been some wondering if the injury is a work, especially after the person wearing MJF’s devil mask appeared at the end of Dynamite, and Fightful Select reports that the injury and surgery schedule are legitimate.

Cole was reportedly using crutches backstage at Dynamite and needed help traveling. The hope at first within the company was that he had just sustained a sprain, but that is not the case by all accounts. There’s no word on whether Cole will remain involved on AEW TV via vignettes, but he is not expected to appear live on upcoming episodes.