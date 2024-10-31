– During a recent interview with James Stewart’s Stick to Wrestling Podcast, Adam Cole spoke about his 2023 storyline with MJF, asking if he was originally meant to win the AEW World Championship from MJF before he got injured. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Adam Cole on if there were plans to have him beat MJF and win the title: “In the world of professional wrestling, there are constantly different ideas being thrown around or changes constantly. Do I know for sure that I was going to be in line to becoming the AEW World Champion? I’m not totally sure. That’s certainly where it seemed like we were going. That’s certainly the direction I think, very possibly, could have happened had I not been injured, which really did add to the mental anguish of the entire process.”

On facing roadblocks in wrestling: “There are constant roadblocks thrown in our way all the time. We have to adapt and pivot. I still have a lot of my wrestling career left, so I certainly hope the AEW World Title is in my future in the future.”

Adam Cole made his in-ring return last night on AEW Dynamite, beating Buddy Matthews in his first match in nearly a year.