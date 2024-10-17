Adam Cole Takes Aim At MJF On AEW Dynamite, MJF Says He’ll Never Face Cole

Adam Cole put MJF firmly in his sights in a promo on AEW Dynamite, but MJF says he’ll never wrestle his enemy. Cole cut a promo on Wednesday’s show and talked about how MJF is the worst person in the world, and how his previous turn on MJF was an attempt to fight evil with evil. Cole said that MJF doesn’t care about AEW and only cares about himself, calling MJF fake and saying he’s actually a scared and insecure boy.

MJF’s music then hit but the Salt of the Earth appeared on the screen. He talked about his history with Cole and said Cole will never get to face him in a match, thus having to die without getting his revenge. Cole countered that MJF can run but can’t hide and he will make MJF wish they’d never met.