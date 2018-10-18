Adam Cole Talks Undisputed Era & Running Shop in NXT

Adam Cole spoke with Sam Roberts last month for Notsam Wrestling podcast (transcript via Wrestling Inc), and spoke about Undisputed Era coming together and running shop in NXT…

On Undisputed Era Coming Together: “Definitely did not expect at all that we were going to be thrown together in a group”, Cole revealed. “As it was happening, it was kind of like, ‘Oh cool! We’re all going to end up in the same place’. But the last thing I expected was, ‘Okay, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong are going to be running shop around here’. It’s crazy.”

On Undisputed Era ‘s Confidence: “I’m really confident in what this group is, and where we believe we’re going”, Adam Cole explained. “To me, it’s just a matter of time before we get higher and higher on that list. To see it was awesome, it was very cool. But more than anything it was motivating to kind of move up that ladder.”

On His Mentality: “That’s the weirdest process about this job, especially here. There’s so many cool things that happen, where you want to kind of sit back and smell the roses and say, ‘Wow, this is awesome!’ But then you’re already thinking a mile ahead about what the next landmark is, what the next goal is. This is an example of that.”