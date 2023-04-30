wrestling / News

Adam Cole Teases PROGRESS Wrestling Return for Title Match With Spike Trivet

April 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Adam Cole AEW Dynamite 4-20-22 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Adam Cole said during For the Love of Wrestling panel over the weekend that he was interested in coming back to PROGRESS Wrestling and competing against Spike Trivet for the PROGRESS Wrestling World Title. During the panel, Adam Cole stated, “Spike Trivet won’t be holding the belt for much longer…”

PROGRESS Wrestling later revealed that Trivet heard Cole’s comments from the festival and confronted Cole to give him a staredown. You can see the photo PROGRESS posted below.

