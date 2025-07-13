Adam Cole Thanks the Fans for Their Support

– As previously reported, AEW star Adam Cole is taking some time to step away for health reasons after it was announced he was not medically cleared to compete at last night’s AEW All In Texas. Cole made an appearance during All In Texas, announcing that he was stepping away for a while due to health issues. Earlier today, Cole shared a message on his social media thanking the fans for their support.

Adam Cole wrote, “Thank you all so much. Your support in not only the good times, but the bad times, means more than I could ever explain. I love you all. Always.” You can view the message below.

Cole vacated his title due to injury. Dustin Rhodes won the vacant title at last night’s pay-per-view event, winning a Fatal 4-Way match that also included Kyle Fletcher, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia. It was later reported that Cole suffered a concussion last Thursday during his trios match on AEW Collision.