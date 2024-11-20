Adam Cole ‘Still Thinks Highly’ of Wardlow, Comments on Costco Guy AJ Using ‘Boom’

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic (via Fightful), Adam Cole gave his opinion on Wardlow and said that he ‘still thinks highly’ of the AEW wrestler. Wardlow has been absent from AEW for most of the year, but was with Cole in the Undisputed Kingdom prior to his hiatus. Cole was also asked about Costco Guy AJ and his use of the word ‘Boom’. Here are highlights:

On Wardlow: “I still think very highly of Wardlow. I’m not sure exactly what he’s doing or what he’s up to at the moment, but we still keep in contact.”

On Big Boom! AJ: “It is my thing, but I guess it’s also their thing. Everyone knows it’s all about my boom. Everyone does know that. I think it’s fine to have another boom here and there in AEW.”