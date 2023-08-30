wrestling / News
Adam Cole To Speak On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Adam Cole will have the mic to address his All In loss to MJF on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Cole will speak on tomorrow’s show, three days after he lost in the main event to his buddy and fellow ROH World Tag Team Champion in their AEW World Championship match at the London PPV.
The updated card for the show, which airs live tomorrow night on TBS, is:
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* Adam Cole speaks live
.@AdamColePro will speak LIVE, fresh off the historic #AEWAllIn Main Event against @AEW World Champion & @RingOfHonor World Tag Team Championship partner @The_MJF TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite from Chicago!
Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/bld8jotZVA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2023
