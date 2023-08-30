Adam Cole To Speak On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole will have the mic to address his All In loss to MJF on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Cole will speak on tomorrow’s show, three days after he lost in the main event to his buddy and fellow ROH World Tag Team Champion in their AEW World Championship match at the London PPV.

The updated card for the show, which airs live tomorrow night on TBS, is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Adam Cole speaks live