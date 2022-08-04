wrestling / News

Adam Cole Trends On Twitter After Turning On Young Bucks, Making Kid Cry

August 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Undisputed Elite Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Adam Cole and reDRagon turned on the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite last night, leading to Hangman Page making the save. The turn was also notable for causing a young fan in the audience to cry. This led to Adam Cole trending on Twitter. You can see the moment, as well as fan reactions, below.

