Adam Cole Trends On Twitter After Turning On Young Bucks, Making Kid Cry
As previously reported, Adam Cole and reDRagon turned on the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite last night, leading to Hangman Page making the save. The turn was also notable for causing a young fan in the audience to cry. This led to Adam Cole trending on Twitter. You can see the moment, as well as fan reactions, below.
Adam Cole made that LITTLE KID cry with the Young Bucks babyface turn. Oh man. Pro wrestling is undefeated. pic.twitter.com/vkICUkskU6
— D1 Climax (@DrainBamager) August 4, 2022
Adam Cole & ReDRagon turned on Young Bucks and made a little kid cry.
Sensational. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/WR0r13IVWJ
— Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) August 4, 2022
Adam Cole said “Fuck them kids” 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/KPLLDWQQ8h
— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 4, 2022
LMAOOOO ADAM COLE TRAUMATIZED THIS KID #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/2My64BnxTq
— BIG AO 🥷🏿 (@KXNGAO) August 4, 2022
ADAM COLE MAKES BAYBAYS CRY #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3FcJbHdLrO
— THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 4, 2022