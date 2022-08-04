Adam Cole Trends On Twitter After Turning On Young Bucks, Making Kid Cry

As previously reported, Adam Cole and reDRagon turned on the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite last night, leading to Hangman Page making the save. The turn was also notable for causing a young fan in the audience to cry. This led to Adam Cole trending on Twitter. You can see the moment, as well as fan reactions, below.

Adam Cole made that LITTLE KID cry with the Young Bucks babyface turn. Oh man. Pro wrestling is undefeated. pic.twitter.com/vkICUkskU6 — D1 Climax (@DrainBamager) August 4, 2022

Adam Cole & ReDRagon turned on Young Bucks and made a little kid cry. Sensational. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/WR0r13IVWJ — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) August 4, 2022

Adam Cole said “Fuck them kids” 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/KPLLDWQQ8h — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 4, 2022