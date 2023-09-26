Adam Cole Gives Update On Kyle O’Reilly’s Injury Recovery

Kyle O’Reilly has been out of action for over a year due to injury, and Adam Cole recently gave an update on O’Reilly’s status. O’Reilly underwent neck surgery last September, and Cole was asked by Inside the Ropes how his longtime friend has been doing.

“All I can say is Kyle is continuing to push forward,” Cole said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “This has been a very long and very, very tough process for him. But he’s a warrior. Again, there’s nothing that Kyle loves more than pro wrestling, and he’s doing everything that he can to make sure that he’s getting healthy and getting back to a point where he can return to the ring.”

Cole continued, “Obviously, there’s still no timetable on when he’s going to be able to come back, but Kyle is progressing. He’s getting better every single week, and just like the rest of the world, I can’t wait till Kyle O’Reilly gets back. I miss him so much.”