Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream Confrontation Set For NXT

April 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole Velveteen Dream NXT

Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream will have a “chat” on this week’s episode of NXT. Cole posted to Twitter suggesting the “face to face chat” with Dream, which Dream accepted and WWE has made it official.

After accepting, Dream proceeded to mock Adam Cole including saying that “Adam Cole is soooooooo Vanilla, they should change the name 2 ICE ICE #BayBay”:

