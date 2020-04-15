Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream Confrontation Set For NXT

Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream will have a “chat” on this week’s episode of NXT. Cole posted to Twitter suggesting the “face to face chat” with Dream, which Dream accepted and WWE has made it official.

After accepting, Dream proceeded to mock Adam Cole including saying that “Adam Cole is soooooooo Vanilla, they should change the name 2 ICE ICE #BayBay”:

I have an idea. If he’s got the guts, I want a face to face chat w/ Velveteen this Wednesday on @WWENXT…just the two of us. The Champ & The Dream. It’s time to see if he’s really worthy of a championship opportunity. #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) April 14, 2020

Only If U Wear That Scent 👁 Like…. That Vanilla Scent COLE https://t.co/ZxvuXDZYP6 — Dream (@DreamWWE) April 14, 2020