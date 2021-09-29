Adam Cole on His Conversation With Vince McMahon Prior To Leaving WWE, Company’s Ideas For His Main Roster Call-Up

In a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, Adam Cole discussed his conversation with Vince McMahon prior to leaving WWE, the company’s plans for his main roster call-up, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Adam Cole on his conversation with Vince McMahon prior to leaving WWE: “I did have a meeting with Vince that went really well. It was like a 30-minute conversation which was cool. I’ve only talked to him for maybe like two or three minutes prior to that. I got to work the Survivor Series event, and he wanted to talk to us afterward. He was really happy with the match, but no real conversation with him before, so that was the first time. It was really cool. He was very complimentary and very nice. The idea was for me to go to RAW or SmackDown and not stay in NXT, just because I had been there for so long, and I think they knew, as much as I do love NXT, I was ready if I stayed in WWE to take that step. That was kind of the gist of the conversation. It was definitely to move me up to RAW or SmackDown.”

On the plans discussed for what he would do on RAW or SmackDown: “Apparently, there were a lot of ideas, but they were very vague on what exactly they wanted to do. This was interesting too is, I remember when I first had the conversation, they mentioned something about, ‘Maybe we’ll do a name change, or maybe we’ll change your look a little bit’, so that scared me a little bit. I just spent 14 years as Adam Cole. In our latest conversation, they were definitely more open to me being me and being myself and stuff like that. They could tell I was not too thrilled about the idea.”

On seeing the pitched ideas as a red flag for his future in WWE: ‘It was definitely something that made me a little bit more timid about pulling the trigger on that one. Of course, they could not have been nicer, but when I think about me and my career, and what is best for me, the idea of that being an option did scare me a little bit. I was like, what if I do go, and then something happens anyway? At that point, I can’t really say or do anything. Red flag is the perfect way to put it.”

