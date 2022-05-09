Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood Added To Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Adam Cole and Dax Harwood for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This will be a quarterfinal match in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. The show includes:

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

* FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jungle Boy

* CM Punk vs. John Silver