Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood Added To Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Adam Cole and Dax Harwood for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This will be a quarterfinal match in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. The show includes:
* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood
* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin
* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter
* FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jungle Boy
* CM Punk vs. John Silver
#FTR’s @DaxFTR has his sights set on the finish line of the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament, but first he must get through @AdamColePro in the Quarterfinals this WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE from Long Island, NY at 8/7c on @tbsnetwork! 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/L2VcvK8eNm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 9, 2022
