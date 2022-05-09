wrestling / News

Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood Added To Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

May 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Adam Cole and Dax Harwood for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This will be a quarterfinal match in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. The show includes:

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood
* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin
* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter
* FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jungle Boy
* CM Punk vs. John Silver

