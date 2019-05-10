Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano, Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai Set For NXT Takeover: XXV

In a post on Twitter, Triple H officially announced the two top matches for NXT Takeover: XXV. Johnny Gargano will defend the NXT title against Adam Cole, while Shayna Baszler will defend the NXT Women’s title against Io Shirai. The event happens on June 1 at the Webster Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

@JohnnyGargano vs. @AdamColePro #NXTChampionship@QoSBaszler vs. @shirai_io #NXTWomensChampionship

