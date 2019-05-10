wrestling / News

Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano, Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai Set For NXT Takeover: XXV

May 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Takeover XXV

In a post on Twitter, Triple H officially announced the two top matches for NXT Takeover: XXV. Johnny Gargano will defend the NXT title against Adam Cole, while Shayna Baszler will defend the NXT Women’s title against Io Shirai. The event happens on June 1 at the Webster Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

NXT Takeover XXV

