wrestling / News
Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano, Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai Set For NXT Takeover: XXV
May 10, 2019 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Triple H officially announced the two top matches for NXT Takeover: XXV. Johnny Gargano will defend the NXT title against Adam Cole, while Shayna Baszler will defend the NXT Women’s title against Io Shirai. The event happens on June 1 at the Webster Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
.@JohnnyGargano vs. @AdamColePro #NXTChampionship@QoSBaszler vs. @shirai_io #NXTWomensChampionship
…and more.
For the first time EVER in Connecticut @Webster_Arena…
Tickets for #NXTTakeOver: XXV are on sale NOW! #WeAreNXT https://t.co/4Rc0bx5D2j pic.twitter.com/twMQaos5OG
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair Says Fighting Her Best Friend Becky Lynch Was Her Hardest Fight Ever
- Justin Roberts Reveals That Brandi Rhodes Offered Him His Job In AEW, Talks About His Expectations of AEW
- Luke Harper Reportedly Being Ignored By Triple H Regarding His Release
- Chris Jericho & Dave Meltzer Recall Vince McMahon Killing Entire WCW Brand Plan After Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell RAW Match