Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has added a couple of new matches, including Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy, to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. During tonight’s episode of Rampage, it was announced that Cole and Jungle Boy will face off on next Wednesday’s show in addition to Anna Jay & Tay Conti battling Penelope Ford & The Bunny.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Sammy Guevara

* Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal

* Thunder Rose, Nyla Rose, and Jade Cargill will speak

* Jungle Boy vs. Adam Cole

* Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford & The Bunny