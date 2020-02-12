Adam Cole vs. KUSHIDA Announced for Tonight’s NXT

– KUSHIDA is going to get his chance at payback tonight. WWE has announced that tonight’s NXT will feature World champion Adam Cole against KUSHIDA in a one-on-one match. You can check out the full announcement on the newly announced matchup below.

Kushida will be out for payback against Adam Cole tonight on NXT After being attacked by Undisputed ERA and thrown into a trash can one week, a humiliated Kushida will be out for retribution when he goes one-on-one with NXT Champion Adam Cole tonight. Don’t miss all the action of NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Earlier today, Cole says he heard KUSHIDA had a problem with him and challenged him to do something about it. Now, KUSHIDA will get his shot at payback for Undisputed Era’s recent attack on him.

Cole is currently scheduled to defend his NXT World Championship against Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Portland later this Sunday, February 16.