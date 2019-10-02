WWE News: Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle To Open Tonight’s NXT, Behind The Scenes Of NXT Going Live, Alexa Bliss Explores Vienna

– NXT is going head to head with AEW for the first time ever tonight. As was previously announced, AEW is opening Dynamite tonight with Cody vs. Sammy Guevara. On today’s episode of WWE The Bump, Cathy Kelley revealed that WWE will open tonight’s episode of NXT with an NXT title match between Adam Cole and Matt Riddle. That’s a hell of a counter. The episode will run for 2:15, not just two hours.

– WWE has posted a video featuring Alexa Bliss touring Vienna in Austria.

– WWE has also posted a behind-the-scenes video looking at the process of making NXT a live show.