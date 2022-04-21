Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced several matches including Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii as an Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier for this week’s AEW Rampage. The company announced the updated card for this week’s show, which airs Friday on TBS:

* TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Lance Archer vs. Serpentico

* Daniel Garcia vs. Eddie Kingston

* Tony Schiavone Interviews Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

* Tony Schiavone Interviews Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker