Adam Cole Says He’s Waiting For Roderick Strong To Return His Calls

Adam Cole wants to mend his fences with Roderick Strong, noting that he wants to talk with his friend about their current tensions. The two haven’t seen eye to eye since Cole became friends with MJF, and Cole talked about the situation on the Under the Ring podcast.

“I know man, god. I’m waiting for him to return my calls, it’s an emotional time,” Cole said (per Fightful). “I know he’s frustrated about a lot of things, I wish me, him, and Max could sit down in a room and just talk this thing out.”

Cole and MJF will compete for the latter’s AEW World Championship at All In, and they will team up on the pre-show to try and capture the ROH World Tag Team Championships.