Adam Cole Wants To Defend TNT Title Against Will Ospreay, Kevin Knight

Adam Cole says he’d like to put his TNT Championship against Will Ospreay or Kevin Knight. Cole won the championship at AEW Dynasty, and he appeared on the Battleground Podcast where he was asked about potential opponents he’d like to match up with.

“Oh man, again, the tagline of, ‘Where the best wrestle, when you look at our roster,” Cole began (per Fightful). “I mean, it really is stacked with the best wrestlers in the world. There are so many guys that I would love to face that I haven’t had the chance to within AEW. Will Ospreay is a guy I’d love to step into the ring with. Kevin Knight is absolutely incredible. He’s done an unreal job. I’d love to step into the ring with him.”

He continued, “For the longest time, Daniel Garcia was someone I wanted to fight, and then we had a trilogy of matches, which was fun. So, man, there is just there are so many guys on our roster that I would love to step into the ring with. Part of the reason that the open challenge happened is to get the chance to face off, and step into the ring with some of these guys who I hopefully will get the chance to do so, because I gotta solidify myself as the best TNT Champion of all time, and part of that will be these matches that I have and the challenges that I face. So, man, I could go on and on through our whole roster, but quite a few guys I’d love to step into the ring with.”

Cole defended his title against Claudio Castagnoli on last week’s AEW Collision.