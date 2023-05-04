Adam Cole Wants To Challenge For AEW World Title At All In

In an interview with Monopoly Events (via Fightful), Adam Cole spoke about AEW’s upcoming event All In in London and said he wants to challenge for the AEW World title there.

He said: “One of the best things about AEW is there are so many countless possibilities of these absolutely incredible matches that could happen. In regards to the Wembley show, I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited for a show in my entire life. This will certainly be the biggest show I’ve ever been involved in. When you look at all these possible matchups, I think about me against Jay White could be cool, me against Kenny Omega would be something I’d really like. At the end of the day, regardless of who the opponent is, if I could challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In, that’s all I’m focused on.“