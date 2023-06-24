Adam Cole Was Excited To Battle MJF on the Microphone

While talking to Matt Hardy for his podcast (via Fightful), Adam Cole praised the promo ability of MJF and said he was excited to battle him on the microphone. The two have been feuding for a few weeks now, battling to a draw on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

He said: “There was a lot of excitement going into this. I don’t know if intimidation is the right word, but it very much felt like a sink or swim type of situation for me, which was really exciting. I’m going to go toe to toe with what many consider, what I consider, one of the best talkers and one of the best guys of the generation in MJF. Either people are going to think I can hang with him or they’re going to think that he ate me alive. I love that feeling of going out there and feeling, ‘Oh God, we’ll see how this goes.’ It was really exciting for me to be tested in that way and to show everybody that I’ll go toe to toe with anybody on the microphone. It was exciting, but I definitely had nerves and butterflies.“