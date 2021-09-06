Adam Cole Was Surprised That His WWE Contract Was Expiring

WWE wasn’t the only party surprised that Adam Cole’s contract expired as soon as it did — Cole thought it was lasting longer too. Cole, who made his AEW debut at Sunday night’s All Out, discussed his WWE contract expiration during a post-show media scrum and noted that he had also thought it was going to last several months more than it did.

“Yeah so, funny enough, believe it or not, I was also surprised,” Cole told Fightful. “Yeah, I was under the impression that it was like six months later. So it was a surprise to me. It was a surprise to them. It was public knowledge for a lot of people that I had signed a little extension, I was in the middle of a really serious angle with Kyle O’Reilly, which was very important to me. He’s one of my best friends in the entire world. Then after that is when stuff kind of opened up for me, but very surprising to me. It was just as surprising to me.”

Cole also thanked WWE and praised the company for his run there, but added that he’s excited to be around a group of people that he enjoys being with 24/7.