Adam Cole Weighs In On Potentially Adding New Members To Paragon

Adam Cole isn’t averse to adding new members to Paragon, but says he’s happy with who they are right now. Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong changed their stable name from the Undisputed Kingdom to Paragon earlier this month after Mike Bennett and Matt Taven returned to ROH full time as The Kingdom. Cole was asked about new members in an interview on the Battleground Podcast and said that he’s happy with where they are but it’s always possible.

“It’s tough to say,” Cole replied (per Fightful). “You know, I think right now, as far as our vision for what Paragon is. Obviously, me, Kyle, and Roddy have such a long, storied history together, both as friends and as enemies, sometimes as well. But there are no two people that I trust more, not just in pro wrestling, but in my life, than Kyle and Roddy. So at the moment, it feels like it’s just going to be the three of us.”

He continued, “But again, you never know. Just thinking about when the Undisputed ERA started, for example, it was me, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish, and we had the same vision where we’re like, ‘We’re not going to let anyone in the group, no one else. It’s just the three of us.’ The next thing you know, Roderick Strong comes along, and then it felt like the group really started. So, I don’t know, I guess it kind of depends, but right now, I’m very, very happy being alongside Rodrick and Kyle at the moment, so we’ll see.”

Cole is the AEW TNT Champion, winning the title at AEW Dynasty.