Adam Cole Reveals Weirdest Place Fans Have Said His Catchphrase To Him
November 28, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with The Happy Hour (via Fightful), Adam Cole spoke about the weirdest place anyone has said his catchphrase ‘Adam Cole Bay-Bay!’ back to him. He revealed that he once had it happen while he was at a urinal.
He said: “One time, I was standing at a urinal, doing the deed, and someone yelled, ‘Adam Cole Bay Bay!’ That was funny. That was a funny moment. I think it was Atlanta airport. That’s a big connection area for me when I fly. One time, I was there, and someone decided to yell it. I appreciated it. It was nice encouragement.“
