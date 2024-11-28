Adam Cole Reveals Weirdest Place Fans Have Said His Catchphrase To Him

In an interview with The Happy Hour (via Fightful), Adam Cole spoke about the weirdest place anyone has said his catchphrase ‘Adam Cole Bay-Bay!’ back to him. He revealed that he once had it happen while he was at a urinal.

He said: “One time, I was standing at a urinal, doing the deed, and someone yelled, ‘Adam Cole Bay Bay!’ That was funny. That was a funny moment. I think it was Atlanta airport. That’s a big connection area for me when I fly. One time, I was there, and someone decided to yell it. I appreciated it. It was nice encouragement.“