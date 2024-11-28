wrestling / News

Adam Cole Reveals Weirdest Place Fans Have Said His Catchphrase To Him

November 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Adam Cole AEW Dynamite 11-6-24 Image Credit: AEW

In an interview with The Happy Hour (via Fightful), Adam Cole spoke about the weirdest place anyone has said his catchphrase ‘Adam Cole Bay-Bay!’ back to him. He revealed that he once had it happen while he was at a urinal.

He said: “One time, I was standing at a urinal, doing the deed, and someone yelled, ‘Adam Cole Bay Bay!’ That was funny. That was a funny moment. I think it was Atlanta airport. That’s a big connection area for me when I fly. One time, I was there, and someone decided to yell it. I appreciated it. It was nice encouragement.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading