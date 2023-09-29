Adam Cole Explains Why He Knew Pat McAfee Was Going To Do Well In the Ring

Adam Cole faced off with Pat McAfee in a number of matches in WWE, and he recently talked about McAfee’s talent in the ring. Cole weighed in on the topic on Inside the Ropes, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On working with McAfee in the ring: “Pat, from watching years of pro wrestling, just understood certain nuances that sometimes takes a really, really long time to understand if you’re someone who has not watched pro wrestling. I think between his athletic background, his gift of gab, and his love and appreciation in years and years and years of watching it … Truth be told, I knew he was gonna do really well. I knew that going in, but I was so happy to see that he exceeded everyone’s expectations because I think at this point he’s proven that he’s darn good, especially for his experience level.”

On celebrity matches when the celebrities are lifelong fans: “I think you see this with a lot of celebrity matches, celebrities who come from the outside and want to work a match in pro wrestling, the ones who have watched it their whole life and really, really love it, my god, you can tell a difference.”