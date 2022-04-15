Adam Cole On Why He Loves Being a Heel, Being A Guy He Wouldn’t Want to Meet In Real Life

Adam Cole revels in being a heel in wrestling, and he explained why in a new interview. Cole spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and talked about how he considers his heelish aspects to be some of the most enjoyable parts about his on-screen character.

“That is, maybe, the most fun part about being the Adam Cole character,” Cole told Sapp. “Because I get to let out all of my frustrations and any anger I have through this character, which I am, indeed, playing a character. But to me, that was always—for some reason, and I don’t know what it was, I don’t know if it’s because when I was younger I used to love watching James Bond villains or just heels in general—I always was captivated by them. You have a ton of freedom as a bad guy. So for me, I was able to turn that switch on and off as far as playing that character. I just thought, ‘I want Adam Cole to be the guy that Austin would never want to run into in real life.’”

Cole is set to challenge Hangman Page on tonight’s early edition of AEW Rampage in a Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship.