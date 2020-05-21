Adam Cole and William Regal Set for Live Negotiation, Cole Wants to Make Velveteen Dream ‘Disappear Forever’

– Per WWE.com, Adam Cole and NXT General Manager William Regal are set to have a live negotiation after Cole posted a video on his Twitter account where he demanded one. Cole wants to negotiate Velveteen Dream to “disappear forever.” You can read the full announcement and view Cole’s initial video he posted on social media below:

Adam Cole to have live negotiation with William Regal regarding The Velveteen Dream

Convincing Adam Cole to postpone his own celebration is no easy task, but The Velveteen Dream seems to have accomplished it.

Cole, who was planning on commemorating one full year as NXT Champion this Wednesday, altered course and posted a short video to Twitter, wherein he demanded a live negotiation with NXT General Manager William Regal and laid out his plans to “make sure The Velveteen Dream disappears forever!”

Regal has since accepted Cole’s proposal, but what exactly does the NXT Champion have in mind? Will His Purple Highness be far behind? Find out on the black-and-gold brand Wednesday at 8/7 on USA Network.