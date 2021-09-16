wrestling / News
Adam Cole Wins First Match in AEW on Dynamite (Clips)
Adam Cole is starting off undefeated in AEW, winning his debut match for the promotion on this week’s Dynamite. Cole defeated Frankie Kazarian on Wednesday’s show in his first match since debuting at AEW All Out earlier this month. Cole got the win after Kazarian missed a leg drop, which allowed Cole to hit the Panama Sunrise and Last Shot for the pin.
You know it's all about tha BOOM! It's time for @AdamColePro's #AEW debut against #TheEliteHunter @FrankieKazarian – Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/ZVfQNDScPP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2021
Tough landing for @FrankieKazarian courtesy of @AdamColePro – Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/2gKh72fmh9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2021
High drama in this match between @FrankieKazarian and @AdamColePro – Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/UN4sB14kZg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2021
Helluva win for @AdamColePro in his #AEW debut against @FrankieKazarian – Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/lSa32aXSPC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Big E on Receiving a Text From Ric Flair After His Title Win, What the Scene Was Like Backstage
- Details and Photo Of What Happened After WWE NXT 2.0 Went Off the Air
- Former WWE Network Employee Details How Rules Would Change From Week to Week
- Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods & More React to Big E.’s WWE Title Win