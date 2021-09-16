Adam Cole Wins First Match in AEW on Dynamite (Clips)

Adam Cole is starting off undefeated in AEW, winning his debut match for the promotion on this week’s Dynamite. Cole defeated Frankie Kazarian on Wednesday’s show in his first match since debuting at AEW All Out earlier this month. Cole got the win after Kazarian missed a leg drop, which allowed Cole to hit the Panama Sunrise and Last Shot for the pin.

