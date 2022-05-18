Adam Cole ‘Would Love Nothing More’ Than to See Roderick Strong Join AEW

– AEW star Ethan Page shared a video of himself, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho taking part in an AEW panel at the Motor City Comic-Con. During the panel, Adam Cole was asked about his former WWE NXT stablemate, Roderick Strong, coming to AEW. According to Cole, he wants “nothing more” than to see that happen (via Fightful).

Cole stated when asked about Roderick Strong, “I would love nothing more than for Roderick Strong to come to AEW. I don’t know what he’s going to do, I don’t know where his head is at, but he knows that he has a home in AEW. Especially with me, Bobby, and Kyle. That would be amazing.”

As previously reported, Roderick Strong requested his release from WWE earlier this month, but WWE has denied the request. Currently, Strong’s other Undisputed Era stablemates, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, are also signed to AEW. You can see a video of the AEW panel below: