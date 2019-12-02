wrestling / News
Adam Cole Wouldn’t Include CM Punk In Undisputed Era
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Adam Cole spoke about how CM Punk has influenced his career but added that Punk will not be in the Undisputed Era.
He said: “Everyone who has followed me knows that CM Punk has been a major influence of mine, especially on the independent scene. He was a guy I looked up to and studied, and someone I really, really enjoyed watching. It was so cool to be there and see him on Backstage, and I had no idea that was going to happen. This is what I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve worked my whole career to get to this point. The Undisputed Era, the four that we are, couldn’t get any better. We’re the flag-bearers of the NXT brand, and we are perfect the way we are. I wouldn’t add a male, I wouldn’t add a female, and we won’t add CM Punk.“
More Trending Stories
- Enzo Amore On Crashing Survivor Series, Being Called A Month Before About Possible WWE Return, How He Got Away
- Lacey Evans Discusses Her Daughter’s Reaction To Finding Out Her Mom Would Be Wrestling In First Women’s Match in Saudi Arabia
- Batista and Dana Brooke Continue Flirting on Twitter, Batista Answers Her Question About Calling Him ‘Daddy’
- Bruce Prichard Discusses the Infamous Bloody Koko B. Ware Hotel Lobby Fight That Led To His Firing from WWE in 1989