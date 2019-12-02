Adam Cole Wouldn’t Include CM Punk In Undisputed Era

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Adam Cole spoke about how CM Punk has influenced his career but added that Punk will not be in the Undisputed Era.

He said: “Everyone who has followed me knows that CM Punk has been a major influence of mine, especially on the independent scene. He was a guy I looked up to and studied, and someone I really, really enjoyed watching. It was so cool to be there and see him on Backstage, and I had no idea that was going to happen. This is what I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve worked my whole career to get to this point. The Undisputed Era, the four that we are, couldn’t get any better. We’re the flag-bearers of the NXT brand, and we are perfect the way we are. I wouldn’t add a male, I wouldn’t add a female, and we won’t add CM Punk.“