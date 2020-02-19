Adam Cole Wouldn’t Pass Up Opportunity To Retire Triple H

In an interview with Steel Chair Magazine, Adam Cole said that he would not pass up the opportunity to retire Triple H if it came along, same as the rest of the NXT roster. Here are highlights:

On more crossover between WWE brands: “From what I’m kind of gathering, as far as the information goes, I think we’re going to keep the NXT versus RAW versus SmackDown stuff pretty special. I don’t think you’ll see a lot of brand vs. brand stuff often. Of course, every now and then, you’ll see scenarios where someone from NXT goes to RAW, or SmackDown, or vice versa because that’s really exciting. Generally, we’re going to try to keep that as special as possible and not do this constant competing against each other type of thing. NXT TakeOver: Portland is the second standalone TakeOver where there are no RAW or SmackDown events that weekend. It’s just NXT. That’s something that we’re going to start doing a lot more. We’re going to have quite a few of these TakeOvers that are just there on that weekend by itself. It will be a lot more standalone. We are going to start doing a lot more live events, a lot more shows on the road, which will be really cool. Now that we’ve started on television, we’re going to end up taking the NXT crew and just travelling and doing a lot more of those shows.”

On taking NXT out of Full Sail: “I do think it was very important, especially early on, for us to do NXT television in Full Sail, mainly because it’s a giant thank-you to those fans. So many of those fans have been coming for years. They’ve helped to support NXT, and turn NXT into what it is today. They’ve kind of been on this journey with us the entire time, so the second that we were able to do NXT live on USA, on Wednesday, there was no other place we were going to be. I think someday, for sure, NXT is going to become a travelling television show, that would be really exciting for the brand.”

On possibly retiring Triple H: “Anybody on our roster would agree. We all idolized Triple H or Shawn Michaels as kids, and now we’ve grown up, we’re working together with them. We’re really getting to see their minds and not only how smart they are, but how much they absolutely love this job. I wouldn’t pass that up for the world, that absolutely is something that I would love to do. I know many NXT talents feel the same way, and I definitely know a bunch of fans would love it.”