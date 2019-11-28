WWE News: Adam Cole Wrestles With His Feelings, Samoa Joe Takes Lavar Arrington To Promo School, Tommaso Ciampa’s Daughter Attends First Takeover

– WWE and FOX have posted a new video called ‘Wrestling With Your Feelings’, which features Adam Cole and aired as a segment on WWE Backstage.

– In another clip from WWE Backstage, Samoa Joe takes Lavar Arrington to promo school. You can find a recap of the episode here.

– Finally, WWE has posted a clip of Tommaso Ciampa with his daughter, who was at her first NXT Takeover this past Saturday.