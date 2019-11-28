wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Cole Wrestles With His Feelings, Samoa Joe Takes Lavar Arrington To Promo School, Tommaso Ciampa’s Daughter Attends First Takeover
November 28, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE and FOX have posted a new video called ‘Wrestling With Your Feelings’, which features Adam Cole and aired as a segment on WWE Backstage.
– In another clip from WWE Backstage, Samoa Joe takes Lavar Arrington to promo school. You can find a recap of the episode here.
– Finally, WWE has posted a clip of Tommaso Ciampa with his daughter, who was at her first NXT Takeover this past Saturday.
More Trending Stories
- Joey Janela on Critics Who Call Him Unsafe and Untrained, Has a Message for Jim Cornette, Thinks All AEW PPVs ‘Blow WrestleMania Away’
- Corey Graves Reportedly Intended to Play Up Brand Conflict for Survivor Series With Mauro Ranallo Tweets
- CazXL Discusses Why He Was Released from WWE, Going Off Script During Segment That Led to Vince McMahon Being Furious
- Matt Hardy Reveals How He Explained the Broken Universe to Vince McMahon