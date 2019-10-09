wrestling / News

WWE News: Adam Cole’s WWE 2K20 Entrance, Top 10 Car Crashes, WWE Giving Away Survivor Series Trip

October 9, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE and 2K Games have debuted a new video which shows off the entrance of NXT Champion Adam Cole in WWE 2K20.

– WWE has also released a video that shows off the top ten “crushing car crashes” in WWE history.

– WWE and Crickett Wireless are giving away a trip to Survivor Series on November 23 in Chicago. You can enter for your chance to win by clicking here.

