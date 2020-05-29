wrestling / News
WWE Announces Celebration For Adam Cole’s One Year NXT Title Reign
WWE has announced that a celebration for Adam Cole reaching one full year as NXT Champion is set to take place May 31st at 2PM ET on WWE’s Twitter account. Cole is already the longest reigning NXT Champion ever. He will defend the title against the Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on June 7th.
“An #UNDISPUTED champion deserves an #UNDISPUTED celebration.
This Sunday, at 2PM ET // 11AM PT, we celebrate 365 days of @AdamColePro as #NXTChampion, RIGHT HERE on @WWE’s @Twitter account. Be there or be a dork. BOOM. 💥”
An #UNDISPUTED champion deserves an #UNDISPUTED celebration.
This Sunday, at 2PM ET // 11AM PT, we celebrate 365 days of @AdamColePro as #NXTChampion, RIGHT HERE on @WWE's @Twitter account. Be there or be a dork. BOOM. 💥 @WWENXT @roderickstrong @theBobbyFish @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/W8ykBGQKYo
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2020
