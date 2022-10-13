Adam Cole’s Status With AEW Still In Limbo Due To Injury

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that there is no change in the status of Adam Cole, who has been out of action for months with a concussion. The concussion was described as “really bad” and due to the nature of the injury, it’s unknown when or if Cole will be able to wrestle again.

It was noted that Cole is still doing streams on Twitch so is in otherwise good health, but traveling and wrestling are not options right now.