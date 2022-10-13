wrestling / News
Adam Cole’s Status With AEW Still In Limbo Due To Injury
October 13, 2022 | Posted by
During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that there is no change in the status of Adam Cole, who has been out of action for months with a concussion. The concussion was described as “really bad” and due to the nature of the injury, it’s unknown when or if Cole will be able to wrestle again.
It was noted that Cole is still doing streams on Twitch so is in otherwise good health, but traveling and wrestling are not options right now.
More Trending Stories
- Gangrel On How Backstage Issues Were Handled In Attitude Era, Training Paige VanZant
- Matt Cardona Comments on Rumors He’s Possibly Heading Back to WWE
- WWE Reportedly Plans on Continuing Main Roster Crossovers With NXT
- Matt Riddle On Moving Beyond Backstage Issues With Seth Rollins, Adding Personal Elements To Their WWE Feud