Adam Cole’s Superstar Picks Coming to WWE Network This Week
According to WWE Network News, Adam Cole will get his own ‘Superstar Picks’ section on the WWE Network this week. Here’s the full match list:
WrestleMania XV – The Rock vs Stone Cold
Adam Cole remembers the WrestleMania XV main event match between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin that started his WWE fandom.
WrestleMania X-7 – The Rock vs Stone Cold
Adam Cole discusses the match that made him want to pursue a wrestling career, Stone Cold Steve Austin vs The Rock at WrestleMania X-7.
WrestleMania 24 – Shawn Michaels vs Ric Flair
Adam Cole recalls the first WrestleMania he ever attended live, and the incredible emotion he felt when Shawn Michaels took on Ric Flair.
No Way Out 2001 – Stone Cold vs Triple H
Adam Cole discusses the brutal Three Stages of Hell Match between Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin at No Way Out 2001.
SummerSlam 2002 – Kurt Angle vs Rey Mysterio
Adam Cole recalls the opening matchup from SummerSlam 2002, where Kurt Angle and Rey Mysterio showed why they were two of the very best.
WrestleMania III – Randy Savage vs Ricky Steamboat
Adam Cole reminisces about purchasing an old VHS tape specifically to see the classic Savage vs Steamboat contest from WrestleMania III.
Halloween Havoc 1997 – Eddie Guerrero vs Rey Mysterio
Adam Cole discusses the iconic match between Eddie Guerrero vs Rey Mysterio Jr. from Halloween Havoc 1997 that absolutely blew his mind.
WrestleMania 21 – Shawn Michaels vs Kurt Angle
Adam Cole discusses an inspiring match that only gets better with repeat viewings, Shawn Michaels vs Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 21.
Living Dangerously 1999 – RVD vs Jerry Lynn
Adam Cole recalls his favorite RVD vs Jerry Lynn match, where the two amazing athletes had a rabid ECW audience going absolutely nuts.
WrestleMania XII – Shawn Michaels vs Bret Hart
Adam Cole remembers witnessing history when two of the best athletes in the world competed in an epic Iron Man Match at WrestleMania.
