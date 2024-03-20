Adam Copeland Says AEW Is A ‘Blank Canvas’ For Mercedes Mone, Says She’s Going To Have Fun

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Adam Copeland spoke about Mercedes Mone joining AEW and why he thinks it’s exciting for her and AEW fans. Mone made her debut on last week’s Dynamite. Here are highlights:

On wrestling Christian Cage in Toronto: “I genuinely didn’t know if the match against Sheamus in Toronto was going to be my last match. Getting home, letting the emotion wash away, and talking with the girls about my next decision led me to where we are now. I’m wrestling Christian in our hometown, and it feels like this is where our 40 years have led us.”

On Mercedes Mone joining AEW: ”For her, AEW is a blank canvas with a brand new palette of paint. For me, it was the same. I saw Swerve, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Claudio, FTR, all these names I’ve never crossed paths with. It’s the same with Mercedes–think of how much fun she’s going to have here. Think of all the new opponents. I think it’s super exciting. I love that AEW is here to bring a different product to the industry. Now there’s Okada, Ospreay, Mercedes, plus all of us already here, and that makes one hell of a roster.”

On what’s next for him after he is done with Cage: “We had to tackle this first–it couldn’t be ignored. To me, we had to do this story right, the way we always thought it could be. After this, there is a whole roster of people I want to wrestle. To me, it feels like the late 90’s. There are less handcuffs here. We’re able to try more here, and that’s exactly what I want.”