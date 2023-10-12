Adam Copeland On How Much His AEW Character Is Like Edge, His Direction Going Forward

Adam Copeland recently discussed his character in AEW and how much it’s like the one he played in WWE. Copeland weighed in on the matter on Talk Is Jericho, and you can see the highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On his AEW character: “It’s essentially me now. Edge was always a character. Even in this last run, it was basically me out there and I’d even say in promos, ‘This is pretty much Adam at this stage. Edge was just a name.’ It’s odd I guess to put that skin on over the years, but with this last run I don’t feel like it really was.”

On the possibilities for him going forward: “All of the real ‘Rated-R’ stuff gets left behind. Now it’s just the person behind the performer that’s almost front-and-center … and it was also kind of freeing. The possibilities are wide open, and that’s fun. There’s so many different paths we can go.”