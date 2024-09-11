Adam Copeland Loved Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland Feud, Thinks AEW Is Putting More Emphasis On Story

In an interview with AMNY (via Fightful), Adam Copeland spoke about AEW putting more work on their stories these days, particularly when it comes to Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland.

He said: “It feels like we’re getting more storyline emphasis because dream matches can only happen so often, and how sustainable is it? Story is always sustainable. Good story can last and last and last, and then you can always revisit it. I look at the Hangman/Swerve story and I’ve just loved watching the slow progression.“