Adam Copeland Describes His AEW Mentoring Goals

Adam Copeland spoke recently with Bleacher Report and shared his thoughts on what he hopes to accomplish as part of AEW. Copeland cited the benefits he gained from consulting with veterans in the industry in his younger days and how he wants to be available for the next generation of wrestlers in the same way. You can find a few highlights on the subject from Copeland below.

On contributing to the growth and development of younger talent: “So, yeah, there’s still goals. And that’s cool. That’s fun. That’s the challenge of it. And there’s the aspect of trying to leave the industry a better place, or at least adding something to it to further it along. And whether that’s just passing on knowledge or helping a character or a young talent, find their voice. That’s really fun.”

On being a resource to other wrestlers: “I felt like with AEW, there was a huge opportunity for that. And this isn’t a comparison to anything. It just feels like I can help more with AEW, and that’s exciting to me. I’ve told everybody, and everybody knows this, and this is still open to WWE talent. Everybody knows if you want to pick my brain, I’m always here. If anybody wants to pick my brain, just like so many veteran talent let me pick their brains when I was coming in. That’s part of the gig now. And that’s a really fun, exciting part of the gig to see lightbulbs go off for people when you say something.”