– New AEW star Adam Copeland joined The Ringer’s The Masked Man Show this week ahead of tonight’s Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. Copeland discussed Dynamite running opposite NXT later tonight. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Adam Copeland on both NXT and AEW having stacked shows tonight: “Who cares ‘I’m only this guy, I’m only this guy.’ This is awesome. How can you not enjoy the fact that both shows are trying to load up and trying to put the best show on imaginable? That’s all I really care about. I’ll try to make sure that my part of the show is all killer, no filler. That’s my only job. I’m sure both will get watched when it’s all said and done with DVR and however else it gets computed since everything with ratings is so antiquated. It’s fun.”

On how this is reminiscent of flipping between Nitro and Raw during the Monday Night Wars: “I remember flipping back and forth between Nitro and Raw. That’s kind of what this is. I don’t see that as a bad thing at all. I think it’s great. The performers themselves, there is none of this weird tribalism. Within any industry, sure, there is competition, but I’m happy for those guys and they’re happy for us. When there are choices and there is another company that can push the other company, that’s when you get the best stuff.”

Adam Copeland makes his in-ring debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. He’ll face Luchasaurus in a one-on-one match. The show airs live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. There will also be a special Buy-In pre-show airing on AEW’s social channels starting at 7:30 pm EST.