Adam Copeland Thinks Age Ruined Double or Nothing Cage Dive, Thinks He Could Have Done It 20 Years Ago

Adam Copeland broke his leg after diving from the cage at AEW Double or Nothing but thinks he could have pulled it off twenty years ago. In an interview with Wrestling with Freddie (via Fightful), Copeland said that he believes it would have worked if he were thirty, not fifty.

He said: “Only what I know is that it’s not [ready] for weight bearing for eight to ten weeks, which is by far the most frustrating part. This is the same leg I tore my Achilles on, so I kinda know what it is and it’s just a whole lot of doing nothing. Once I get walking again, that’s when I can have a better gauge of, oh this is going to be a six month or eight month. I guess it was just a bad area, you never want to break your leg, but it was just above the ankle joint, which I guess is called a pilon fracture. There’s more that comes into it in terms of the healing process with the tissue, with the blood flow — and I’m 50, so I have to be a realist and understand that my body is gonna play some limitations on myself that weren’t there before. Hence, why I got hurt. I truly think when I was 30, I could have pulled it off.“