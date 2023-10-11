wrestling / News
Adam Copeland Beats Luchasaurus In First AEW Match On Dynamite
Adam Copeland is 1 – 0 in his AEW career, picking up his first win for the company over Luchasaurus on AEW Dynamite. Copeland had to deal with both Nick Wayne and Christian Cage trying to get involved in the match, but was able to get the win after Cage was ejected from the arena.
Copeland made his debut for AEW at WrestleDream.
SPEAR BY COPELAND!#AEWDynamite Title Tuesday pic.twitter.com/g0WOEdfvgp
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 11, 2023
Nick Wayne irks us#AEWDynamite Title Tuesday is LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/4RxCEoPPfP
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 11, 2023
Your Winner!
THE "RATED-R SUPERSTAR" ADAM COPELAND!
Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS!@EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/u6QlTfkmTf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2023
