Adam Copeland Beats Luchasaurus In First AEW Match On Dynamite

October 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Copeland AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Adam Copeland is 1 – 0 in his AEW career, picking up his first win for the company over Luchasaurus on AEW Dynamite. Copeland had to deal with both Nick Wayne and Christian Cage trying to get involved in the match, but was able to get the win after Cage was ejected from the arena.

Copeland made his debut for AEW at WrestleDream.

Adam Copeland, AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

