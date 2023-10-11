Adam Copeland Beats Luchasaurus In First AEW Match On Dynamite

Adam Copeland is 1 – 0 in his AEW career, picking up his first win for the company over Luchasaurus on AEW Dynamite. Copeland had to deal with both Nick Wayne and Christian Cage trying to get involved in the match, but was able to get the win after Cage was ejected from the arena.

Copeland made his debut for AEW at WrestleDream.

Nick Wayne irks us#AEWDynamite Title Tuesday is LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/4RxCEoPPfP — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 11, 2023