– During a recent chat with Sam Roberts on Not Sam Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Adam Copeland (formerly Edge) discussed his Backlash 2020 match with Randy Orton being billed as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Adam Copeland on Paul Heyman telling him about the match: “I’ll never forget, I had just walked my dog. I got a call from Paul Heyman. He’s like ‘So we got this idea.’ I was like ‘Yeah, that’s never a good sign.’ [He said] ‘You and Randy, it’ll be the greatest wrestling match ever.’ I’m like ‘I mean, it’ll be good. We’ll have a great match.’ [Heyman responds], ‘No, Vince wants it to be ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.'”

On his initial thought on the matter: “That’s when it started to dawn on me. I’m like, ‘Oh well, that’s not possible’ because it’s subjective. You can say my ‘most favorite’ wrestling match, you can’t say ‘the greatest.’ There’s no such thing.”

Copeland said he eventually embraced the challenge of the tagline. Orton won the bout at the event.