Cope Thinks Brody King Should ‘Take The Reins’ on AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Cope told Brody King he respected him and that has a ‘world of potential’. The two were involved in a feud last year, which also included Malakai Black. In Cope’s promo, he specifically said he respected the entire House of Black but did not mention Malakai. As previously reported, Black is expected to be done with AEW and will be a free agent in February or March. Will Ospreay told Buddy Matthews something similar on Dynamite, noting that he has a lot of potential as a singles wrestler.

Cope said: “We’ve been through a lot, but I hope you know that at the end of all of it, I respect you. I respect you [Julia]. I respect Buddy. I think you have the world of potential at your feet. I know what you bring to the table. Man, I felt it. I wanted us to be a group. But tell you what, it’s time for you to take the reins and run.”