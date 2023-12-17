wrestling / News

Adam Copeland Challenges Christian Cage For AEW Worlds End

December 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Adam Copeland AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Adam Copeland challenged Christian Cage to a match for Worlds End on December 30. Copeland wanted a no disqualification match for Cage’s TNT title. Cage has yet to respond and the match is not official at this time.

