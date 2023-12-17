Adam Copeland Challenges Christian Cage For AEW Worlds End

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Adam Copeland challenged Christian Cage to a match for Worlds End on December 30. Copeland wanted a no disqualification match for Cage’s TNT title. Cage has yet to respond and the match is not official at this time.

Adam Copeland lays out a challenge to Christian Cage for the #AEW TNT Championship at #AEWWorldsEnd in a No Disqualification Match! Watch #AEWCollision #WinterIsComing LIVE on TNT!@RatedRCope | @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/JTg6kEPkKp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2023